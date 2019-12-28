Happy Birthday John Legend: 5 Soulful Renditions from the Singer One Must Listen To

Rhythm and blues artist John Roger Stephens, popularly known by his stage name John Legend, celebrates his birthday on December 28. The American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and philanthropist is a famous name in the world of music. Married to model Chrissy Teigen, Legend released his debut album, Get Lifted in 2004.

The singer-songwriter has earned his name in the world of awards and accolades as well, with a series of honours. These include Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Academy Award for Best Original Song, Golden Globe Award, ten Grammy Awards, Tony Award and an Emmy. The 10-time Grammy-winning artist has created his own name with 18 years as a professional musician.

On the artist's birthday, here are five of his songs you must listen to:

All of Me: One of the most famous songs by the American singer-songwriter, All Of Me is a love song dedicated to Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen. The song was a part of his fourth studio album “Love in the Future”. The song's music video was shot in Italy just days before Legend's wedding, featuring his then fiancée Chrissy Teigen.

Beauty and the Beast: The artist covered Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson’s “Beauty and the Beast” along with Ariana Grande. The track was chosen as the title track for Disney’s 2017 live-action adaptation of the film starring Emma Watson.

Start a Fire: Co-written and recorded by John Legend for the musical movie La La Land, the song was penned along with British songwriter Marius De Vries. The track, in the film, shows Legend performing at an event.

Glory: Another gem by Legend, the song was produced along with American rapper Common. Released on December 11, 2014, the song served as the theme song from the 2014 film Selma, which portrays the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches.

Ordinary People: Written for his debut album Get Lifted (2004), Legend features playing a grand piano in an all-white space in the video for the song.

