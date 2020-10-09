Happy Birthday John Lennon: Watch These Documentaries to Know More About The Beatles

An iconic member of The Beatles, John Lennon’s birthday is celebrated on October 9 every year. Born as John Winston Lennon in Liverpool, the English singer, songwriter and peace activist later became known for being the founder of the musical band, The Beatles. Apart from founding the group, he also played his part as a co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist.

The Beatles turned out to be a more popular group in India after their stay in Rishikesh, where a lot of them went through emotional ups and highs. Their lives became the talk of the world, with people willing to know more about the diverse group and its members.

While his songs, including All You Need Is Love, Give Peace a Chance, Instant Karma! And Happy Xmas (War Is Over), were instant hits, his life as a part of The Beatles was more popular than ever. Unfortunately, he was shot and killed by a Beatles fan, Mark David Chapman, three weeks after the album's release.

On John Lennon’s birthday this year, let’s visit some of the popular documentaries based on The Beatles:

1. The Beatles Anthology: This documentary TV series is perhaps the best you can watch if you are willing to learn about the career graph of the Beatles. Divided into six parts, it broadcasted in the UK between November 26 and December 31, 1995. For US TV series, it was turned into three feature-length episodes. This includes their concert, interviews given over the time and their television appearances.

2. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years: The 2016 documentary film, directed by Ron Howard, is another go-to record to know the Beatles during their touring years. It includes a period from 1962 to 1966, starting from their performances at the Cavern Club to their final concert in San Francisco in 1966. Interestingly, the documentary has received various nominations and awards.

3. George Harrison: Living in the Material World: Directed by Martin Scorsese, this documentary describes itself from the title. The 2011 series was primarily based on the life of The Beatles' George Harrison. Apart from George Harrison’s personal life, the movie also shares some glimpses of The Beatles.

4. The U.S. vs. John Lennon: Once a popular singer, John Lennon soon turned into a political activist and was known for his anti-war activism striving for world peace. His songs are a proof of his transformation as well. The 2006 documentary film details the attempts when the US government under President Richard Nixon tried their best to silence Lennon.

5. Imagine: John Lennon: Another documentary based on the life of Lennon; it was released on October 7, 1988. Lennon, who was shot dead at around 40, can be seen living his life in this documentary, which is filled with footages and self-narration. The film was commissioned by Yoko Ono, Lennon’s wife. However, none of the other Beatles member, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr, agreed to be a part of the film.

Additionally, if you willing to recollect documents and times which the Beatles spend in Rishikesh, India, you can always look through books and videos. There are several collections revealing the time when the group decided to be a part of Transcendental Meditation (TM) training course at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.