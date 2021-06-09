Happy Birthday Johnny Depp: Best Performances of the Hollywood Star

One of the most talented actors in Hollywood, Johnny Depp has captivated and thrilled audiences worldwide for decades with his performances. He is known for playing off-beat characters who behave eccentrically and has several collaborations with director Tim Burton. Depp is also a guitarist who worked with singers like Iggy Pop, Marilyn Manson and has a rock band named Hollywood Vampires. On the occasion of his 58th birthday, we take a look at the top five performances of his film career.

1. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Tim Burton’s fantasy romance film had Depp sporting a crow’s nest hairdo with bizarre costumes and scissors in place of hands. He played a Frankenstein’s monster-like humanoid who falls for the daughter (Winona Ryder) of a family that shelters him. The film was commercially and critically successful.

2. Donny Brasco (1997)

In this crime drama by filmmaker Mike Newell, Depp portrayed a real-life FBI agent who went undercover and infiltrated New York’s Bonanno crime family in the 1970s. The film was highly successful upon release and most film critics praised Depp’s performance, especially noting his brilliant chemistry with the equally great Al Pacino.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean series (2003-2017)

Only one character’s name comes first to our collective minds when we think of this series featuring ancient pirates, clashing swords, ships with sails and mythical monsters, and that is the rum-obsessed pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp’s performance of the role was universally lauded and earned him worldwide fame and countless fans across all age groups.

4. Finding Neverland (2004)

Depp’s sensitive and understated portrayal of Peter Pan’s author and playwright J.M. Barrie was a far cry from his eccentric roles and won him a Best Actor Oscar nomination at the 77th Academy Awards. The film traces the relationship between Barrie and his friendship with a dying woman named Sylvia Llewelyn Davies (Kate Winslet) and her four sons, which eventually inspired him to create Peter Pan.

5. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Depp teamed up with Tim Burton again in this Academy Award-winning Victorian-era slasher musical. He earned a Golden Globe for playing the eponymous fictional serial killer who murders his victims in his barbershop.

