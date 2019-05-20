English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Here are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Actor
The grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Jr NTR has made his own name and fame with some stellar performances in Tollywood.
The grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Jr NTR has made his own name and fame with some stellar performances in Tollywood.
It’s impossible to talk about the Telugu film industry without mentioning the NTR family. And one of the family members, Jr NTR aka Tarak is celebrating his birthday today on May 20. The grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Jr NTR has made his own name and fame with some stellar performances in Tollywood. Junior NTR has become one of the prominent faces of the NTR family, all thanks to his performances in movies like RRR and Baadshah.
Jr NTR was born in Hyderabad in 1983. He hit the big screens at the age of 18 and became one of the most successful actors of Tollywood. Married to Lakshmi Pranathi on May 5, 2011, Jr NTR welcome his baby boy Abhay Ram in 2014.
As the Telugu actor celebrates his birthday today, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about his life and career:
1. Jr NTR’s first on-screen appearance was as a child artist, at the age of 10, in the movie Brahmashri Vishwamitra (1991), which was directed by his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao. While his original name is Tarak, he was popularly known as Jr NTR, which is also his on-screen name.
2. His favourite song is ‘Ralipoye Puvva Neeku Raagalenduke’, his favourite Hollywood movie is ‘Charles Angeles’’ and his all-time favourite movie is ‘Dana Veera Sura Karna’. While his favourite hero is Sr NTR, his favourite actress is Sridevi.
3. Jr NTR is the disciple of Jaggi Vasudev or Sadguru. That is one reason why Jr NTR is so fond of Yoga and meditation.
4. Jr NTR is the second Indian star, after Rajinikanth, who has got a movie dubbed in Japanese language. In fact, ‘Baadshah’ is the first Telugu movie released in Japan.
5. Jr NTR has a strange connection with number 9, which also happens to be his favourite number. All of his cars are registered with the number 9999. In fact, he paid Rs 10.5 lakh to get registration number 9999 for his BMW 7 series car.
