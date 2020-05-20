MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: His 5 Must Watch Films

Jr NTR

Jr NTR

Jr NTR or Tarak is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Take a look at his five memorable performances in movies.

Popular Telugu film actor Jr NTR turns 37 today. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao began his journey in the movie industry as a child artist. Fondly known as Tarak, the actor rose to fame as a child actor after playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramayanam.

Today, he is not only regarded as a fine actor but is also known for his dancing skills. Till now, he has won two Nandi Awards, two Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Awards and four CineMAA Awards.

On the occasion of his birthday we take a look at five of his best films:

Aadi

The action drama movie hit the screens in 2002. It was directed by V. V. Vinayak. The film was remade in Tamil titled as Jai and in Bengali as Surya. The leading lady of the movie was Keerti Chawla.

Rakhi

The film showcases how an innocent man turns into a criminal to take revenge for his sister’s killing. The movie that hit the theatre in the year 2006 also stars Ileana D Cruz, Charmme Kaur, Suhasini among others. The film was directed by Krishna Vamsi.

Janatha Garage

The 2016 action-drama film was directed and written by Koratala Siva Janatha Garage. The project also featured Mohanlal, Nithya Menen, Sachin Khedekar in important roles.

Yamadonga

The fantasy action comedy film directed by SS Rajamouli hit the screens in 2007. This was Jr NTR’s third film with the legendary director. Other noted actors in the movie included Mohan Babu, Mamata Mohandas, Bramhanandam. Jr NTR essays the role of an orphan boy in the flick.

Brindavanam

The 2010 romantic comedy film which also starred Kota Srinivasa Rao, Prakash Raj, Ali, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Tanikella Bharani and Srihari in pivotal roles was directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie was remade in six Indian languages.

