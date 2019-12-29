Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Jude Law: 5 Movies of the Captain Marvel Star One Must Watch

As Jude Law turns 47, we take a look back at the some of the actor's most memorable roles, including Road to Perdition and Cold Mountain.

December 29, 2019
Happy Birthday Jude Law: 5 Movies of the Captain Marvel Star One Must Watch
English actor Jude Law was born on December 29, 1972, in Lewisham, London, UK. He started his movie career as a teenager and earned an Oscar nomination for his role in The Talented Mr. Ripley in 1999.

Over the time, Jude Law has been sweeping the audience off the ground with his stunning work in front of the camera. He was most recently seen in Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald and King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

On his birthday, let's look back at some of Law's career-best movies so far:

The Talented Mr. Ripley: Anthony Minghella’s psychological thriller saw Jude portray an eccentric millionaire. It was released on December 12, 1999.

Gattaca: In Andrew Niccol's Gattaca, which released on October 24, 1997, Jude was seen as a genetically inferior man, who always aspired to travel in space.

Road to Perdition: Jude could have been a caricature and turns it into something wholly interesting. Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition released on 12th July 2002.

Closer: Directed by Mike Nichols, the film was released on December 3, 2004. Playing the character of a newspaper obituary writer with literary aspirations, Jude steals the show with his performance.

Cold Mountain: In this another Anthony Minghella directorial, Jude Law portrays the role of Inman, who is a complex and introspective character.

Jude Law will next be seen in Reed Morano's The Rythym Section releasing on January 9, 2020, and Dexter Fletcher's Sherlock Holmes 3. We wish the actor a very happy birthday and a wonderful life ahead.

