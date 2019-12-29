Happy Birthday Jude Law: Captain Marvel to Fantastic Beasts, the Actor's Most Adventurous Roles

The journey of Jude Law throughout the course of his roles has been a remarkable one. While many actors try and succeed at acting in a variety of roles, Jude Law has done an efficient job of fitting into each possible genre.

The English actor began his journey in Hollywood after appearing in some television shows and operas. Despite trying to appear in action-adventure films, he found success in romantic-comedy roles. Nevertheless, at the turn of the century, Law again tried his hand at thriller and action-based films and found success in them. Over time, the actor moved further away from romantic comedies edging closer towards adventure genre films.

Currently, Jude Law has begun exploring and entering the arena of fantasy-adventure films taking up a variety of characters with different personalities. On the occasion of his birthday let's take a look at some of his best roles from the recent past.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Even though this role of Jude Law is a little far into the past, it is worth remembering as one of his rare unseen avatars. Despite playing a short role that appeared much towards the second half of the film, Law plays a sex robot that serves as a wonderful friend to the protagonist. Playing a robot for the first time in his career, he played a seamless and sweet-natured machine that matched the film's tone perfectly.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

This is one film where Jude Law played the rare but impressively ruthless villain. Even though his role as the barbaric and arrogant Vortigern was worth watching, it remains forgotten due to the underperformance of the film on other aspects.

When asked about his experience of playing a villain, Law stated he enjoyed it immensely citing his reason as that most villains often do not see their errors and believe themselves to be right.

Sherlock Holmes

Jude Law's bold and caring John Watson is the perfect partner to Robert Downey's unusual and erratic Sherlock Holmes. Even though Downey plays the titular character, Law has his own area of expertise as the army doctor who often even manages to tickle the funny bone. He will be returning to this avatar in the third installment of the Sherlock Holmes franchise which has been confirmed to be in the works.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jude Law's role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is currently one of his most popular roles considering that it is set in the same world as the massively popular Harry Potter series. He plays a younger version of the wise and patient Albus Dumbledore. Not only does Law stick to the personality of Albus Dumbledore that fans are familiar with but his character also serves as the biggest bridge between the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts universe. While it yet remains to be seen how the character advances in the coming films, fans have agreed that the Dumbeldore's legacy is safe in Law's hands.

Captain Marvel

Jude Law's role in the film had been kept under wraps until the release of the film, leading to fans considering that it may be a short one. While his role as one of the lead characters of the film was unexpected, it was not unwelcome.

In Captain Marvel, Law played Yon-Rogg, a strict and discipline focused Kree commander who values the leadership of his people above all else. Law's portrayal of the character gave the film the right cunning and manipulative antagonist it needed. Even though the future of Law's role in the cinematic universe remains unknown, his character was left alive towards the end of Captain Marvel. This gives Law an opportunity to return to the role in the future.

