Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: 5 Songs of the Bubbly Actress That will Instantly Lift Your Mood

Juhi Chawla started her Bollywood career in 1986. Along with Hindi movies, Juhi also worked in other regional languages, such as Bengali, Punjabi, Malyalam, Telugu, Tamil and others.

With a successful Bollywood career, Juhi has made a mark with her roles in movies like Yes Boss, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and Ishq. Juhi has always carried a happy-go-lucky aura along with her. Here are some of her super hit songs from her films that will definitely make you smile:

1. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon (Yess Boss): One of the most significant films of Juhi's career, Yess Boss paired her with Shah Rukh Khan, her friend and co-star of many films. The song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon shows Khan trying to make Juhi happy, as her boyfriend failed to take out some time for her.

2. Khamoshiyaan Gungane Lagi (One Two Ka Four): Another film Juhi did with SRK was One Two Ka four. The song Khamoshiyaan Gungane Lagi shows the romantic chemistry between the pair. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam, and composed by AR Rahman, the song is one of the most loved songs of Juhi and SRK.

3. Gazab Ka Hai Din (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak): One of the most romantic Bollywood songs of all time, this track featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi was as popular as the film itself.

4. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam (Duplicate): Yet another movie with SRK, Duplicate wasn't a big hit but the songs were very popular. The song features Juhi as well as Sonali Bendre, the other female lead in the comedy.

5. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani): Another movie pairing SRK and Juhi Chawla, the movie is an ode to the country. The title track talks about patriotism in a modern way, appealing to younger generations.

