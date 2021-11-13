Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla: Interesting Facts About the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Actress

Apart from being an ace actress, Juhi Chawla has also tried her hands at like singing and entrepreneurship. Juhi tied the knot with Jay Mehta, when she was at the peak of her career in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple is blessed with two children – daughter Janhavi and son Arjun. As Juhi is celebrating her birthday today, we bring you some important trivia about her which you might not know:

1. Do you know Salman Khan had asked for Juhi’s hand in marriage from her father? The two would have been married but Juhi’s father did not approve. Well, the reason behind turning down the proposal is not known.

2. Throughout her career, Juhi has worked in a number of hit films. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, but never with Salman.

3. Juhi and Aamir started their career almost at the same time. Aamir was known for playing pranks on sets but one of his pranks got too much for the actress to handle. During the shoot of the song ‘Ankhiyan tu’ from Ishq, Juhi got annoyed at the prank and snapped at both Aamir and Ajay.

She refused to continue with the shoot and did not turn up for the next day. Aamir also got upset with her reaction. For the record, post the incident the two did not talk to each other for the next 4-5 years.

4. Juhi has a huge fan following, but who does the actress idolise? Well, the answer is Sridevi. Juhi is a self-confessed Sridevi fan and she never stops showering praises on her.

5. Juhi claims that she made Karisma Kapoor a star. This is because two films, Dil To Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani, which assisted Karisma in getting a foothold in the industry were first offered to Juhi. In one of her interviews, Juhi revealed that she rejected Dil To Pagal Hai because she did not wanted to second Madhuri Dixit in the film.

6. Do you know Juhi is a hardcore vegetarian and loves both Italian and Thai food.

