Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: Most Loved Songs of the Actress that will Lighten Up Your Mood

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is known for her charming smile and cheerful spirit. The 1984 Miss India beauty pageant winner made her acting debut in 1986 with Sultanat. The actress has ruled the box office for decades and has given a number of a blockbuster hits.

Juhi Chawla has been a part of films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Daraar, Ishq and Yes Boss. Songs from her films are still as popular as they were at the time of their release. With the gorgeous actress celebrating her 53rd birthday on November 13, these songs featuring her are a must-listen.

Banke Tera Jogi (Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani)- The song from Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is crooned by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik and penned by Javed Akhtar. The music of the song is composed by Jatin-Lalit. Set on a peppy beat, the song will definitely lift your mood and the music will compel you to croon the song.

Suniye To (Yes Boss)- Suniye To is one of the cutest songs of Juhi Chawla from one of her most iconic films Yes Boss. The song featuring Shah Rukh and Juhi is voiced by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The song has been composed by Jatin-Lalit and written by Javed Akhtar.

Aye Mere Humsafar (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak)- With music by Anand Milind and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri’s lyrics the song that was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik is one of the more popular love ballads in Bollywood. The song features Amir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Jaadu Teri Nazar (Darr)- The song features one of the most loved on-screen Jodi of the 90s’ Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The dialogue from the movie KKK...Kiran had become identical and often mimicked by Sha Rukh’s fans. Udit Narayan has sung the song written by Anand Bakshi and the soothing music is given Shiv-Hari.

Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai (Duplicate) - This song from the movie Duplicate featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre is a bubbly and sweet number. Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy’s melodious voice is a treat to hear. The song is composed by Anu Malik and written by Javed Akhtar.

Here's wishing Juhi Chawla many more happy birthdays.