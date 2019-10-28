Happy Birthday Julia Roberts: 5 Best Roles of the Pretty Woman Star

With countless iconic roles and a charming smile to go with it, Julia Roberts is one of the most recognised faces of Hollywood. She established herself as a leading lady in Hollywood after headlining the 1990 romantic comedy film Pretty Woman, which grossed $464 million worldwide.

From romantic comedies to dramas to films for children, the Oscar-winning actress has done them all in her career spanning around three decades. She eventually went on to become the most bankable female actor in Hollywood after starring in some of the most commercially successful movies of all time.

On her 52nd birthday, let's take a look at some of the best works presented by the actress.

Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman

Roberts truly makes the film Pretty Woman her own and deserves to be praised for starring in such a pop culture staple. She plays the role of a quintessential hooker with a heart of gold. This romantic comedy was helmed by Gary Marshall. Richard Gere played the part of the male lead.

Erin Brockovich in Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts plays the role of Erin Brockovich in the 2000 adaption of her life story. Erin Brockovich was a single, unemployed mother who brought down a power plant which was accused of polluting a city's water supply.

Isabel Pullman in Wonder

One of the more recent films of Roberts, she played the role of a loving and sympathetic mother to Auggie, a young boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome. The film deals with themes of acceptance and the act of being nonjudgmental.

Joanne Herring in Charlie Wilson's War

Roberts played the role of Texas socialite Joanne Herring, who is the friend and romantic interest of Congressman Charlie Wilson, played by Tom Hanks. This period drama was reviewed to be a clever, funny, and fast-paced satire with a very inventive screenplay.

Anna Scott in Notting Hill

Co-starring Hugh Grant, the story is of a romance between a London bookseller and a famous American actress, who happens to land up at his shop. The film was well received by critics and became the highest-grossing British film released in 1999. It won a BAFTA, was nominated in two other categories.

