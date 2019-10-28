Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Birthday Julia Roberts: 5 Best Roles of the Pretty Woman Star

From Pretty Woman to Erin Brokovich, here's a look back at some of Julia Roberts' best roles on her 52nd birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Julia Roberts: 5 Best Roles of the Pretty Woman Star
A file photo of Julia Roberts.

With countless iconic roles and a charming smile to go with it, Julia Roberts is one of the most recognised faces of Hollywood. She established herself as a leading lady in Hollywood after headlining the 1990 romantic comedy film Pretty Woman, which grossed $464 million worldwide.

From romantic comedies to dramas to films for children, the Oscar-winning actress has done them all in her career spanning around three decades. She eventually went on to become the most bankable female actor in Hollywood after starring in some of the most commercially successful movies of all time.

On her 52nd birthday, let's take a look at some of the best works presented by the actress.

Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman

Roberts truly makes the film Pretty Woman her own and deserves to be praised for starring in such a pop culture staple. She plays the role of a quintessential hooker with a heart of gold. This romantic comedy was helmed by Gary Marshall. Richard Gere played the part of the male lead.

Erin Brockovich in Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts plays the role of Erin Brockovich in the 2000 adaption of her life story. Erin Brockovich was a single, unemployed mother who brought down a power plant which was accused of polluting a city's water supply.

Isabel Pullman in Wonder

One of the more recent films of Roberts, she played the role of a loving and sympathetic mother to Auggie, a young boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome. The film deals with themes of acceptance and the act of being nonjudgmental.

Joanne Herring in Charlie Wilson's War

Roberts played the role of Texas socialite Joanne Herring, who is the friend and romantic interest of Congressman Charlie Wilson, played by Tom Hanks. This period drama was reviewed to be a clever, funny, and fast-paced satire with a very inventive screenplay.

Anna Scott in Notting Hill

Co-starring Hugh Grant, the story is of a romance between a London bookseller and a famous American actress, who happens to land up at his shop. The film was well received by critics and became the highest-grossing British film released in 1999. It won a BAFTA, was nominated in two other categories.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram