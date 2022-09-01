Happy Birthday Jungkook: A Look at BTS Member's Tattoos and Meaning Behind Them

BTS’ Jungkook has occupied the top spot on the list of trends for all the good reasons – it’s his birthday today. The youngest member of the group often hits the headline for his love for tattoos. From ‘7’ to the initials of his bandmates, Jungkook has many tattoos dedicated to his worldwide famous k-pop group BTS and his fans, among others. Today, the youngster is celebrating his 25th birthday. On this special occasion, here’s everything that you need to know about Jungkook’s tattoos.

The all-boy band comprises 7 members and to commemorate the company of all his bandmates, Jungkook got the number ‘7’ inked behind his ears.

One of the tattoos on Jungkook’s arms is the logo of BTS which looks like the shape of a closed door.

The Left and Right hitmaker has a colourful skeleton-hand inked on his arms. Initially, it was monochromatic, but later the musician got it retouched by his go-to tattoo artist POLYC.

Previously, Jungkook had a tattoo of an eye on his hand, which is now replaced by the words ‘Bullet Proof’ dedicated to the K-pop group’s recent album.

The most-talked about tattoo on Jungkook’s hand is the word ‘ARMY’. Each letter is inked on separate knuckles. The letter ‘A’ in the ARMY is missing a line, which when inverted looks like ‘V’. Many fans believe that the tattoo is linked to the initials of his bandmate V aka Kim Taehyung.

In addition to this, each letter in ARMY is also said to be the initials of bandmates RM aka Rap Monster and Y aka Yoongi/Suga.

To complete the ARMY tattoo, the letter J is placed just above the letter ‘M’ of the tattoo which signifies the names of the other three bandmates Jimin, Jin, and J-hope.

A simple heart emoticon is placed just below the ARMY tattoo which is believed to be Jungkook’s affection for fans.

On one of his fingers, a crown tattoo sits just above the ARMY tattoo. The singer has not yet revealed what the tattoo signifies.

Jungkook’s right thumb has the number ‘0613’ which is speculated to be the group’s debut date June 13, 2013.

Jungkook also has a microphone tattooed on his hand.

We wish Jungkook a very happy birthday!

