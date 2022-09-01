Happy Birthday Jungkook: Hobi Confirms BTS' Golden Maknae is 'Husband Material', Jin Asks JK to Call Him

Birthdays are incomplete without weird or funny posts from friends and close ones. And BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook’s birthday is no exception. The Golden Maknae of the team is celebrating his 25th birthday today, September 1. BTS’ fanbase ARMYs already started their celebrations and filled social media with love notes for JK. Bangtan members were also not behind. The eldest member Jin was one of the first to wish the youngest member. However, Jin being Jin, asked Jungkook to call him instead for more details.

However, J-Hope topped that when he referred to Jungkook as ‘September Husband.’ He took to BTS’ official Twitter handle to share a couple of photos of the singer and wrote, “Happy birthday my bruhhh!!! Hope U best day everrrr

-your hope-#HappyBirthdayJungkook #HAPPYJKDAY.” The Korean hashtags he used at the end roughly translates to, “#Cant_Live_Without_Jungkook_So_This_Marks_9years_By_Eachothers_Side.”

Hobi shared another video of Jungkook from the listening party of the former’s solo album Jack In The Box. “We love your groovyyyy” he wrote and added hashtags in Korean that reads, “#JungkookahThankYouForBeingBorn

#September_husband_picked_faster_than_anyone_else.” Now, Hobi calling Jungkook September Husband confused ARMYs who were quick to trend ‘September What’ on Twitter. Some also provided explanations of what it means.

Needless to say, ARMYs were quick to agree with Hobi that Jungkook is indeed a ‘husband material.’

Jungkook entered the showbiz at the mere age of 14. He auditioned for a popular Korean talent search show which attracted the attention of several entertainment companies. However, he chose to be a part of BTS. Jungkook was in school when he debuted as a part of the septet. Fans from all over the world have already started his birthday celebrations. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

We wish him a happy birthday

