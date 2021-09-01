Happy Birthday Jungkook: How BTS' Multi-talented Vocalist Earned the Nickname 'Golden Maknae'

The youngest in a family or group in Korean culture is called the maknae. And Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member Bangtan Sonyeodan or BTS, as they are globally known, so he’s the maknae alright. But why Golden? Why does he singularly enjoy that status in K-pop? To find out, we have to rewind a little.

While singing his self-praise song on one episode of Rookie King, Jungkook had described himself as a man with good looks, skilled in singing, dancing, rapping and painting. “Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook, there’s nothing he can’t do,” he sang, and every word was true.

Jungkook is an all-around skilled performer. He is one of the best singers and dancers of the group, and has also displayed his rapping abilities. Not only that, but he is also known to be a talented athlete, artist, gamer, and filmmaker.

Main Vocalist

At the young age of 14, when Jungkook was in middle school, he auditioned for a popular Korean talent search show, Superstar K. He did not make it past the audition stage, however, he did attract the attention of several entertainment companies. His vocal skills were recognized early, the reason why he was chosen by Big Hit Entertainment (now Hybe) as the main vocalist of BTS. In the early days of BTS, when they mainly produced hip hop sings, Jungkook also proved he can rap as well.

Ace Dancer

Before his debut, he travelled to the US to train dancing, and has been constantly upping his game ever since. BTS is known for their complicated concepts and choreographies in music videos, and Jungkook has always been at the front and center of most performances. He is also known to go the hardest at concerts and stage shows, which has at times lead to extreme exhaustion for the star.

Painter/Photographer/Filmmaker

Jungkook has created several masterpieces as part of the group’s various activities over the years. He once transformed a gas mask as part of an exhibit into a piece of art with an array beautiful flowers—definitely in sharp artistic contrast to the dark vibe of a gas mask. He once customized a pair of sneakers for band member J-Hope. He’s also drawn a sketch of him and shared on Twitter.

Jungkook is also a passionate photographer, carrying his camera with him on their trips and capturing landscapes. He has also shown interest in filmmaking, producing a series of travel videos under the title Golden Closet Films. He shoots and edits these videos on his own.

Muscle Bunny

Besides his bunny-like cute looks that make ARMYs around the world swoon, Jungkook is also the fittest member of Bangtan. He is often teased by the members for his dedication to fitness, and has build a body to be envious of. He never misses a workout and is also extremely athletic. Weight training to boxing, he has tried it all, and also comes in handy when BTS has to perform any physically challenging task. BTS member Jin had once shared that Jungkook’s trainer even told him that he could gain muscle just by lifting a spoon when he was 15 years old.

Fearless

He is one of the most daring members in BTS, and has least of the inhibitions. Take him to an amusement park or bungee jumping at the top of a cliff, he’d be the first one to jump right in.

Composer/writer

Besides being one of the best vocalists in K-pop, he has also proved his skills as a composer by producing many solo tracks as well as group ones for BTS. Jungkook has been credited as the main producer for two of BTS’ songs - Love is Not Over and Magic Shop. He co-wrote and co-produced Magic Shop as a gift to ARMY. Jungkook has also co-written for ‘Your Eyes Tell’, his solo song ‘My Time’ and the track titled ‘Stay’ from 2020 album BE.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here