Happy Birthday Jungkook: Stay Alive to My You, Top Solo Songs of BTS' Golden Maknae

BTS ARMYs know why September 1 holds a special place in their hearts. We will just say it out loud – it marks the birthday of the K-pop group’s youngest member, Jeon Jungkook. Also called the ‘Golden Maknae of BTS,’ Jungkook rules the hearts of millions with his charismatic smile and comforting voice. Even though the boy band has announced a short break, each member of BTS continues to enjoy massive fandom because every now and then, they drop solo songs showcasing their own journey and how much they have evolved as an individual.

The love Jungkook gets from his fans can be measured by the fact that they have already started trending his name on Twitter to celebrate his birthday in unison.

Like many of his bandmates, Jungkook, who was born in Busan, South Korea, has released 3 solo tracks. He launched his first official solo song titled Still With You in 2020 and My You, as well as, Stay Alive earlier this year. Besides these, Jungkook also released three solo tracks with BTS- Begin, Euphoria and My Time.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zTPC1-D6sOQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

On his birthday, let’s replay his three solo songs:

Still With You

Released during the Festa 2020 Party, Still With You marks Jungkook’s first discography outside BTS. It is a ballad coupled with light drum beats, showing Jungkook singing about reclaiming his lost love. It has been produced by Jungkook and Pdogg, who often collaborates with BTS.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ojlHPDBzYG8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Stay Alive

Jungkook started this year with a bang. He released his next solo song – Stay Alive – as a part of BTS’ 7 Fates: Chako webtoon. It was sung by him and produced by bandmate SUGA. The song is about how people manage in a vicious world and the lyrics narrate the story of a boy who is trying to survive in this world with the help of really close friends.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yzjTpCgfIII” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

My You

My You, released by Jungkook in July this year to mark the 9th anniversary of BTS, is his latest and third solo song. The singer talks about the fear of losing the love of his fans and loved ones and waking up one day, only to find out that it was all a dream – the affection and the fondness of ARMYs.

My You was released a few days after BTS dropped their anthology album titled Proof.

