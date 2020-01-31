Happy Birthday Justin Timberlake: 5 Popular Tracks by the Singer

Renowned singer, songwriter, and actor, Justin Timberlake, turns a year older on January 31. The Justified singer, who turns 39, rose to fame as the youngest member of NSYNC, that went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of the time. Further, he yielded success with popular single Cry Me a River and earned himself a Grammy. He also appeared in significant roles in films like The Social Network (2010) and Friends With Benefits (2011).

On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of five popular songs by Timberlake.

Mirrors

Mirrors, an epic eight-minute-long record has an associated music video directed by Floria Sigismondi. The track is dedicated to Justin’s maternal grandparents and has received leading acclaims from critics. At the MTV Video Music Awards, the music video was titled Video of the Year.

What goes around/comes around

What Goes Around/Comes Around is a smooth melodic sound about betrayal and forgiveness. The beautiful up-tempo beat song’s video stars Scarlett Johansson. The track's instant hit earned Justin his second Grammy Award under Best Male Pop Vocal category.

Cry me a river

The music video of Cry Me a River was directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Lauren Hastings that according to many was an auxiliary for Britney Spears (Justin’s love interest in the past). Cry Me a River is about agony, repentance, and blues and is one of the greatest pop breakup songs till date.

Rock your body

This classic single by JT holds sways from Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. The expressive and disco-groove composition was originally envisioned by the singer himself and continues to be popular as a perfect chilling number.

My love

My Love is a conflict between its elementary ballad edifice and percussive beats. It’s an unique blend of Timbaland's avid percussive pulses and Justin’s impeccable vocals. My Love won Best Rap/Sung collaboration Grammy Award.

