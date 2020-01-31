Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Justin Timberlake: 5 Popular Tracks by the Singer

Justin Timberlake has turned 39 and on the occasion here are five songs by the renowned music artist and Hollywood actor.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Justin Timberlake: 5 Popular Tracks by the Singer
A file photo of Justin Timberlake. (Image: Instagram)

Renowned singer, songwriter, and actor, Justin Timberlake, turns a year older on January 31. The Justified singer, who turns 39, rose to fame as the youngest member of NSYNC, that went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of the time. Further, he yielded success with popular single Cry Me a River and earned himself a Grammy. He also appeared in significant roles in films like The Social Network (2010) and Friends With Benefits (2011).

On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of five popular songs by Timberlake.

Mirrors

Mirrors, an epic eight-minute-long record has an associated music video directed by Floria Sigismondi. The track is dedicated to Justin’s maternal grandparents and has received leading acclaims from critics. At the MTV Video Music Awards, the music video was titled Video of the Year.

What goes around/comes around

What Goes Around/Comes Around is a smooth melodic sound about betrayal and forgiveness. The beautiful up-tempo beat song’s video stars Scarlett Johansson. The track's instant hit earned Justin his second Grammy Award under Best Male Pop Vocal category.

Cry me a river

The music video of Cry Me a River was directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Lauren Hastings that according to many was an auxiliary for Britney Spears (Justin’s love interest in the past). Cry Me a River is about agony, repentance, and blues and is one of the greatest pop breakup songs till date.

Rock your body

This classic single by JT holds sways from Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. The expressive and disco-groove composition was originally envisioned by the singer himself and continues to be popular as a perfect chilling number.

My love

My Love is a conflict between its elementary ballad edifice and percussive beats. It’s an unique blend of Timbaland's avid percussive pulses and Justin’s impeccable vocals. My Love won Best Rap/Sung collaboration Grammy Award.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram