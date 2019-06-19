Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Five Times the Singham Star Proved Her Acting Talents

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Making her acting debut with a minor role in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Kajal has gone on to make a name for herself in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood films.

While the Special 26 actress has been creating a buzz with her looks and style these days, Kajal has also been known for her acting talent. Born and brought up in a Punjabi family settled in Mumbai, Kajal has earned a number of awards for her work in several movies. Here's a look at five of her best movies till today, which have created a great impact on the box office.

Magadheera (2009)

The best of Kajal Aggarwal's work so far is in Telugu movie Magadheera. Directed by S S Rajamouli, the movie proved to be the biggest commercial hit of Kajal on the silver screen. The film also stars Ram Charan.

Thuppakki (2012)

2012 Indian-Tamil action-thriller was directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. Kajal plays the role of Nisha in the film, who is married to an army officer played by Vijay, while Vidyut Jammwal plays the role of antagonist.

Singham (2011)

Kajal played Ajay Devgn's love interest in this Rohit Shetty film that went on to become a huge hit. She plays the daughter of Gautam Bhosle (Sachin Khedekar), an industrialist and friend of Singham's father. She comes to Shivgarh and falls in love with Singham in a series of funny events, where she initially hates him and then has a change of heart when she sees his honest and simple nature.

Brindaavanam (2010)

This 2010 action comedy stars Tollywood actors N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Prakash Raj, and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Kajal plays the role of Bhoomi, a girl who wants to pursue her higher studies, but faces trouble when her father wants to marry her to his nephew.

Mr Perfect (2011)

Another hit of Kajal Aggarwal is the Dasaradh directorial Mr Perfect, which was released in 2011. The movie also stars Prabhas, Taapsee Pannu and Raghu Babu. Kajal plays the role of Priya, who is a doctor by profession and a childhood friend of Vicky aka Prabhas.

