Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Five Times the Singham Star Proved Her Acting Talents

On Kajal Aggarwal's birthday, we take a look back at five of her most popular films in Bollywood and south film industry.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Five Times the Singham Star Proved Her Acting Talents
Image: Instagram/ Kajal Aggarwal
Loading...

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Making her acting debut with a minor role in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Kajal has gone on to make a name for herself in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood films.

While the Special 26 actress has been creating a buzz with her looks and style these days, Kajal has also been known for her acting talent. Born and brought up in a Punjabi family settled in Mumbai, Kajal has earned a number of awards for her work in several movies. Here's a look at five of her best movies till today, which have created a great impact on the box office.

Magadheera (2009)

The best of Kajal Aggarwal's work so far is in Telugu movie Magadheera. Directed by S S Rajamouli, the movie proved to be the biggest commercial hit of Kajal on the silver screen. The film also stars Ram Charan.

Thuppakki (2012)

2012 Indian-Tamil action-thriller was directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. Kajal plays the role of Nisha in the film, who is married to an army officer played by Vijay, while Vidyut Jammwal plays the role of antagonist.

Singham (2011)

Kajal played Ajay Devgn's love interest in this Rohit Shetty film that went on to become a huge hit. She plays the daughter of Gautam Bhosle (Sachin Khedekar), an industrialist and friend of Singham's father. She comes to Shivgarh and falls in love with Singham in a series of funny events, where she initially hates him and then has a change of heart when she sees his honest and simple nature.

Brindaavanam (2010)

This 2010 action comedy stars Tollywood actors N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Prakash Raj, and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Kajal plays the role of Bhoomi, a girl who wants to pursue her higher studies, but faces trouble when her father wants to marry her to his nephew.

Mr Perfect (2011)

Another hit of Kajal Aggarwal is the Dasaradh directorial Mr Perfect, which was released in 2011. The movie also stars Prabhas, Taapsee Pannu and Raghu Babu. Kajal plays the role of Priya, who is a doctor by profession and a childhood friend of Vicky aka Prabhas.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram