Happy Birthday, Kajol: 5 Memorable Performances of the ‘Queen of Bollywood’

An unconventional beauty who emerged as a superstar through the ’90s, Kajol continues to be one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. From girl-next-door characters, to the typical Indian woman, she immortalised several characters on celluloid. A force to reckon with three decades ago, the actress remains synonymous with quality performances. Her sparkling career graph is punctuated by six Filmfare Awards.

Kajol has been honoured with the Padma Shri Award, the fourth highest civilian award in the country, by the Government of India. On her birthday, let’s revisit some of her most unforgettable performances:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Almost 1000 weeks of run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, this film is regarded as one of the best romantic films made in Bollywood. The film and the performance of the actors went on to achieve cult status. Kajol as Simran played an innocent girl, who falls hopelessly in love with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj.

The love story is met with many blocks on the journey and Simran rebels against her father to marry the love of her life. This one remains one of Kajol’s best performances of all time.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

She won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in this multi-starrer. Kajol’s Anjali was a typical Punjabi girl. The actress had to talk a lot in the language, which Karan Johar did not reveal to her during her narration.

Nonetheless, Kajol impressed the audience with her portrayal of the loud-mouthed Anjali. Her chemistry with SRK cannot be admired enough.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kajol’s Anjali Sharma became an icon. Anjali is madly in love with her best friend from college, Rahul, played by SRK. However, she lets it go when she learns he considers her a friend and is in love with Tina. Kajol and Shah Rukh became the favourite romantic jodi. They were also seen in Baazigar and Karan Arjun.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Kajol took up the challenge to play a negative role and garnered critics’ and audience’s praise for her performance. She won a Filmfare Award for her performance in the Best Actor In A Negative Role category. She delivered a spine-chilling performance role as Isha Dewan in the film and was convincing as the possessive girlfriend who would kill for her man.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

The trio of Kajol, SRK and Karan came forward to put together a successful film. My Name Is Khan received critical acclaim when it was released. Kajol was awarded the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for the film. She played the role of a hairdresser, Mandira, in the film. A mother of two, Kajol portrayed the role of a hands-on mother beautifully.

