Happy Birthday Kajol: 5 Movies of the Actress That You Cannot Miss

Daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol Devgn is one of the most successful film actors in Bollywood. The actor, who celebrates her birthday on August 5, made her acting debut in the 1992 romantic film Bekhudi, but tasted her first commercial success with the thriller Baazigar in 1993, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The winner of numerous awards, she holds the record of winning 5 Filmfare Best Actress Award along with her maternal aunt Nutan.

Apart from acting, Kajol is also a social activist who is noted for her work with widows and children, for which she received the Karmaveer Puraskaar in 2008.

Much loved for her acting abilities and emotive expressions, on her 45th birthday, here's looking at 5 of her films one cannot miss.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

One of the most successful Indian films ever made DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is about two young NRIs - Raj and Simran - who fall in love during a vacation. However, Simran's father had already promised her hand to someone in India. A romantic movie ticking all the right boxes, the dialogue "Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi" has almost become a catch phrase over the years.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

The suspense thriller directed by Rajiv Rai starred Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala and Kajol in lead roles. A murder mystery, the film was a commercial and critical success and saw Kajol becoming the first woman ever in Filmfare Award history to win the best villain accolade.

Dushman (1998)

One of Kajol's best performances, Dushman is the story of twin sisters, one of whom is brutally raped and murdered. The other decides to exact revenge from the rapist. Kajol excelled in both roles, effortlessly shifting from one to the other.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Written and directed by Karan Johar, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film was a love triangle set years apart and once again played perfect foil to Kajol's acting prowess as she metamorphosed from a tomboy to a demure understanding woman who grapples with duty and affection.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Another stellar performance by Kajol, the film saw her play an inconsequential loud mouth from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, whose innocence and beauty captures the heart of a millionaire's son (Shah Rukh Khan). Spanning years, the film saw Kajol essay an unmarried damsel to a married mum with effortless easy.

