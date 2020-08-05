Happy Birthday Kajol: Top 5 Most Memorable Performances Of The Actress

Kajol turns a year older today. Born to actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol made her acting debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi. Kajol’s first commercial success was in 1993 with the film Baazigar (1993) followed by Yeh Dillagi (1994). Kajol's incredible onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan delivered several blockbusters over the years. She has also received awards for her performance in Fanaa (2006) and My Name Is Khan (2010). She was honoured with Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2011.

Here, we recall five of the most memorable performances of the versatile actress on her 46th birthday:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1999)

Kajol as Anjali and Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul in this memorable melodrama film became one of the most favorite pairs of Indian cinema. Kajol plays a lovable tomboy in the film. She received immense appreciation for her de-glam avatar in the movie.

Dilwale Dulhani Le Jaayenge (1995)

Kajol essays the role of an urban woman, Simran, who meets the love of her life, Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) – while on a trip to Europe with friends. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s chemistry was admired by cine-goers and their pairing became an absolute favorite. It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 43rd National Film Awards. The film has a record for its 24 years of uninterrupted run in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (I997)

The suspense thriller was directed by Rajiv Rai. The film, released in 1997, introduced the world to another side of Kajol. She plays the role of a mysterious character opposite Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala.

Baazigar (1993)

The film tells the tale of two sisters – Priya (played by Kajol) and Seema (played by Shilpa Shetty), born to a wealthy man. Shah Rukh Khan’s Vicky Malhotra who gets involved in a romantic relationship with Priya is actually the murderer of Seema. How Priya solves the mystery of her elder sister’s death is unfolded in the film.

Fanaa (2006)

Kajol plays a blind Kashmiri woman, Zooni Ali Beg in the movie. She falls in love with Aamir Khan's character who goes absconding after she recovers her sight. In a strange twist of fate, it is revealed that Aamir was the anti-hero. This was the first time Aamir romanced Kajol in a film.