Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin : How the Actress Has Ruled Web Shows for the Past 2 Years

When one thinks about some of the greatest contemporary actors in the Indian film industry, Kalki Koechlin ranks high on the list, because of her very diverse filmography. With roles like the empowering Laila in Margarita With a Straw, to the bold and dark Chanda in Dev D, the actress has outdone herself with each film.

Not only does Kalki regularly bless her fans with work at the silver screen, she has, over the past couple of years, dominated the Indian web-series scene and has now become a digital favourite. From playing a vulnerable seductress to leading a bone-chilling show, the actress has an impressive body of work in the digital medium alone.

On Kalki's 36th birthday, let us look at the mom-to-be's characters played in a web show:

Shocker (2016)

This Hotstar original was the actress' digital debut. The series showcased 6 different horror stories and Kalki was the part of the first episode called Home At Last. The actress played a woman who waits for her husband to come home every night, and when he does not show up one night, an unexpected phone call changes everything. The show also starred many known faces from film and TV like Dia Mirza, Amit Sadh, Patralekhaa, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy to name a few.

Smoke (2018)

This Eros Now original show was a multi-starrer featuring Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Mandira Bedi, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Tom Alter, Luke Kenny among others. Kalki played Tara, a girl caught in the dark underbelly of Goa, lined with drugs, murder and warring cartels. The actress' performance created a lot of buzz in favour of the show.

Made in Heaven (2019)

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Alankrita Srivastava's critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Show Made In Heaven showed Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi, the friend of Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara who is also having an affair with her husband Adil (played by Jim Sarbh). Kalki's portrayal of a seemingly evil seductress, who actually is vulnerable and craves for love added a complex layer to the story of big fat Indian weddings and what really goes behind the scenes. The show will be back for another season in 2020 and hopefully we will get to see more of Kalki in Faiza.

Sacred Games 2 (2019)

Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover and Vikramaditya Motwane – some of the biggest talents in Bollywood came together for an explosive second season of Sacred Games, which took a look at Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) past as a notorious criminal who finds a mentor in Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji in Croatia. Kalki played Guruji's confidante, Batya, who was detrimental to many happenings or mishappenings of the second season.

Bhram (2019)

This Zee5 series was a horror/thriller led by Koechlin who played Alisha, a woman suffering from PTSD who goes to her sister's cabin in the hills and then becomes convinced that she can see things and people that nobody else can see. Alisha looks for a piece of a long forgotten truth which takes her to paranormal and psychological extremes. Her search for her past unearths new, twisted hidden truths. The actress' on-point portrayal of Alisha garnered a lot of praise by the audience.

The actress is currently gearing up for the birth of her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.