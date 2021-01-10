Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: Take a Look at Some Adorable Pictures of the Actress with Baby Sappho

The past year has not been just a year of a pandemic; it has also brought some great headlines for the Bollywood fans. Yes, we are talking about Kalki Koechlin’s news of becoming a mother.

Kalki, a French actress, has lived most of her life in India and has become a heart-throb for many for her unconventional work in the Bollywood. The actress had a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, and can’t stop sharing pictures with the daughter whom she named Sappho. The three look adorably cute together, which is why her Instagram family of 866k cannot get enough of them.

Take a look at some of the most beautiful pictures of Kalki along with the daughter.

1-Look how sweet those sleep-deprived eyes of the mother look

2-This picture is symbolic of love, peace and family power. The mother, daughter and the dog look adorable in the picture.

3-We know a dog is a man’s best friend; turns out it’s also a baby’s best friend!

4-During the covid times, the mother and daughter spend time smiling at each other. A beautiful capture!

5-The new mother celebrates Mother’s Day with this wish post, and applauds the bravery of mothers.

6- One cannot seem to get over this video where Kalki plays a musical instrument and the baby enjoys it.

7-The little girl enjoying some #daddytime as the mother states in this picture as the father-daughter take a look at a children’s book.

8-Together with the daughter, Kalki sits for a meal and smiles into the camera while the little one adorably sits in the mother’s lap.

9-A beautiful picture of the mother and daughter, posted during the breastfeeding week.

10-As Kalki practices some yoga postures, the baby crawls by her side and smiles in the camera. Adorable!

On the professional front, Kalki was seen in Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal that featured four storylines directed by by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan. It featured an ensemble cast of Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Bhavani Sre, Anjali, Padam Kumar, Simran, Gautham Menon, Aadhitya Baaskar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi and Hari Krishnan. The shooting of her upcoming film, Scholarship is yet to be completed. The film also features Konkona Sen Sharma in a pivotal role.