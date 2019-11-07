Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: From Chachi 420 to Sadma, His Best Hindi Films One Should Watch

Indian actor Kamal Haasan has made his mark in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and in the Bengali film industry. He was awarded President’s Gold medal for 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma. He started as a child artist in the film industry.

Initially in his career, Haasan had appeared in minor uncredited roles in several films. With K Balachander’s 1973 release Arangetram, Haasan bagged his first major role and the rest is history.

Time magazine had rated Haasan’s 1987 film Nayagan, as one of the best films in cinema history. Haasan has also built a name in playing creative characters. From playing an old woman in Chachi 420 to playing 10 different characters in Dasavathaaram, the actor has done it all.

On his 65th birthday, let’s take a look at 5 gems that the actor filmed in Hindi industry.

Chachi 420

One of the most loved characters of all time, Kamal’s portrayal of a woman’s character was greatly appreciated by all. This film also marked Haasan’s first venture as a director. The film went on to become a major hit in 1997.

Sadma

The highlight of this Balu Mahendra’s directorial was the tender bond between a teacher Somu (Haasan) and Reshmi (Sridevi), who was suffering from retrograde amnesia. Although this failed to become commercially successful when it released, Sadma went on to become a cult classic and Haasan and Sridevi’s bond was greatly loved by the audience.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Haasan made his debut in Bollywood with this masterpiece. Labelled as a blockbuster, the film also starred Rati Agnihotri. It received critical acclaim upon release, winning a National Award and three Filmfare awards.

Saagar

This romantic comedy, directed by Ramesh Sippy, won Kamal Haasan a Filmfare award for Best Actor. The film was chosen by India as its official entry for 58th Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Vishwaroopam

Written, directed, produced and acted in the lead role by Haasan, Vishwaroopam is a 2013 espionage thriller. The film garnered positive reviews and, at the time of its release, earned well in the box office as well.

