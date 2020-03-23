Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 Must-watch Films of the Actress

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 33rd birthday on Monday. The prolific actress’ movie journey started after a chance encounter with filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Anurag Basu that eventually helped her bag her debut film, Gangster at the age of 17. Kangana is considered to be one of the most versatile artists in the fraternity. She is known for her varied range of performances that she exhibits in every film.

Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi. The upcoming biopic is scheduled for a June 26 release.

On her 33rd birthday, here is a look at 5 of her best performances.

Gangster (2006)

Although the film was about a troubled gangster, Kangana shone in the shoes of a woman torn between a sympathetic friend and her lover wherein she showcased immense maturity.

Fashion(2008)







While Priyanka Chopra played the key character in the film, it was Kangana Ranaut who hogged the limelight for her role of a supermodel, who loses everything due to substance abuse. She was conferred with the National Award under the best-supporting actress category that year.

Queen(2014)

Kangana will be forever remembered for Queen. It narrated the tale of a Delhi girl’s journey, who sets out to go on her honeymoon alone after breaking up with her fiancé.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut's pairing in the movie was widely appreciated by the audience. Kangana managed to ace both Tanu and Kusum with much ease and the performance fetched another National Award this time under best actress category.

Panga(2020)

Kangana's release was based on the life of a kabbadi national player. It brings to life the tug-of-war between passion and responsibilities in the most idealistic way possible. The movie also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

