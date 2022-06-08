Happy Birthday Kanye West: Timeless Songs Everyone Should Listen To

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KANYE WEST: Ye, who is popularly known as Kanye West, turns a year older today. Besides being a rapper, Ye is also a fashion designer, record producer, and entrepreneur. He may be in the headlines for his personal life but one cannot deny his talent. He has excelled in all the fields he has stepped in.

Ye has various awards under his name. He received two MTV Video Music Awards in 2015 and 2017 for Video With a Social Message and Best Choreography, respectively. He is one of the hip-hop artists to be nominated 75 times for Grammys and out of that, he has won 24 times.

So, on his special day, here are a few hits that you might want to add to your playlist:

Diamonds From Sierra Leone

This hip-hop song brought a history with it. In the song, Ye connected his material wealth to Sierra Leone’s blood diamonds and the resulting civil war in America. The track received positive reviews from critics. The song was awarded Best Rap Song at the Grammy Awards. Hurricane

The song features Lil Baby and The Weeknd. The song has a lot of guest appearances like Jay Z, Pop Smoke, Chris Brown, etc. This number won the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards this year. Jail

Ye collaborated with Jay-Z for this song after they made amends. Jail debuted at the number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song received loved from people and won the Best Rap Song Award at the 64th Grammy Awards. Jesus Walks

The song received a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song. The song was a bombshell within the musical community, a pop song endorsing Christianity. Power

Ye has claimed that this song took 5000 man-hours to record. This number was West’s comeback video. The song received praises from critics and was listed among the best tracks of 2010.

