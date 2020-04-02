Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: A Look At The Comedian's Five Best Family Photos

One of India’s most popular comedians Kapil Sharma turns a year older today. He is best known for his chat-comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show where he hosts the who’s who of Bollywood industry.

Kapil hogged the limelight after winning the reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007.

Kapil stepped into the world of Bollywood with 2015 rom-com Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The Abbas Mustan directorial also starred Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur, Elli Avram and Manjari Phadnis.

The father of three-months-old daughter is said to be a family man and is often seen sharing pictures with them on social media.

On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, take a look at these five pictures that he has shared of his family:

1. Little Goddess



Recently, he shared an adorable picture of his daughter on the occasion of Ashtami. The 3-month-old can be seen dolled up in a traditional attire. Captioning the post he said, "Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude"



2. Date with Tiger In the picture, one can see Kapil and his wife Gita posing with actor Tiger Shroff. From the looks of it one can guess that picture was clicked at a screening of Baaghi. The photo was captioned as, “All the very best to my younger bro n very talented @tigerjackieshroff n the entire team of #baaghi3 full paisa wasool movie go n watch with ur family #action #romance #comedy #drama all together in cinemas tomorrow”

3. Daddy my hero



Kapil has shared a sepia coloured portrait of his father. Captioning the post he said, “You are always in my heart love u Dad”.



4. Mommy love Kapil’s mother can be seen sitting in the audience in his shows quite often. The comedian shared a picture with his mother from the sets of his show on the occasion of mother’s day. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in this world..this world is beautiful because of you.”

5. Picture perfect



Kapil tied the knot in December 2018. In the still, he can be seen with his lady love, posing happily in their wedding attire.

















