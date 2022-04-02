Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: These Family Photos of the Comedian Are Too Cute to Miss

Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday today. Kapil is a comedian, a television presenter, and a producer who is famous for hosting the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Prior to this, Kapil Sharma was also the host of shows like Family Time With Kapil and Comedy Nights With Kapil. Kapil Sharma also has appeared in several Hindi films and has a few projects in the pipeline. Kapil Sharma married longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and the couple have two children, a daughter, and a son.

On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, here is a look at the actor’s family pictures:

Kapil Sharma shared cute selfie series with his daughter Anayra and we are in awe of her pout game and her smile.

Kapil shared pictures from his son Trishaan’s first birthday celebrations. The adorable pictures of Kapil Sharma’s family are as wholesome and adorable as they are.

Sharma’s heartwarming post for his daughter Anayra on the occasion of Daughters’ Day is sure to leave you teary-eyed. Anayra looks absolutely adorable in her solo poses and has won our hearts.

Kapil Sharma shared a picture with both his children, Anayra and Trishaan in his arms. Sharma can be seen celebrating Father’s Day with his children.

Kapil shared a cute and lovable picture with his daughter Anayra. The father-daughter duo can be seen waving at the camera and looking absolutely cute.

Kapil shared heartwarming pictures on the occasion of his daughter Anayra’s first birthday. The snippets from her photoshoot certainly stole our hearts.

Kapil Sharma shared a family photo with his daughter Anayra, wife Ginni Chatrath and his mother on the occasion of Diwali.

