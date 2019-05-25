English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Headline Making Moments From Koffee with Karan
From the Hardik Pandya controversy to the Alia Bhatt fiasco, Koffee with Karan, in its 6 seasons so far, have given us plenty to talk about.
Karan Johar is all set to celebrate his 47th birthday in style, spending it in New York. Although the witty director-producer is often criticized for his elite filmmaking style, ask any '90s kid and they still swear by Karan Johar hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Since his latest productions Student Of The Year 2 and Kalank did not receive the expected response, he hasn't had a good year at the Indian box office. However, the filmmaker still enjoys immense popularity for making his celeb friends spill the beans on his campy show Koffee With Karan, which has been in the news for a lot of controversy as well as funny moments.
1. When Deepika Padukone admitted that she is getting married:
During the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, both Karan and Alia Bhat discussed dates and designers for Deepika's wedding. Even though Deepika didn't want to talk about it at first, eventually she did confess that she would be getting married before Alia.
2. When Shah Rukh Khan mimicked Arnab Goswami:
Do you remember when Shah Rukh Khan was asked to read a nursery rhyme Mary had a Little Lamb in Arnab Goswami style? Well, he did deliver it in a fierce way.
3. When Salman Khan declared that he is a 'virgin':
Not once but twice "Bhaijaan" managed to make a splash on Koffee with Karan. Prodded by Karan to reveal if he was a virgin, Salman claimed that he was "saving himself for marriage."
4. When Alia Batt was not an 'Ideal' student:
We all remember the famous 'Genius of the year' video. The actress became the major focus of memes when she fumbled on one of the basic general knowledge questions. Who would have thought that Prithviraj Chauhan could be our President?
5. When Hardik Pandya got the tag of a "womanizer":
It was one of the biggest controversies that led Koffee with Karan makers to delete the entire episode. Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya made misogynistic and offensive comments while discussing women and relationships. This episode resulted in suspension of these cricketers for a short period of time.
