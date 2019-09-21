Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Everything You need to Know About Saifeena Love Story

There is no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the most stunning Bollywood divas, is getting ageing like fine wine with every passing year. The actress is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur along with other family members at Pataudi Palace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s love story has been one of the most talked-about romances in Bollywood. One belongs to the royal family of Bollywood, and the other is a Pataudi prince by birth, it seems that their love story is here to stay. Even after years of dating and marriage, the couple can often be seen romancing in quite dinners or away on vacations giving major couple goals to youngsters.

On Kareena's birthday, here’s looking at how her and Saif's love story blossomed over the years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. The couple who is lovingly called Saifeena by their fans started dating towards the end of 2007, at the time when they both were shooting for their film Tashan. Though the couple had shared the screen space in LOC Kargil (released in 2003) and Omkara (released in 2006), sparks flew between them on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial.

Jab They Met

Speaking at Vogue BFFs Kareena had said, "He actually proposed to me a couple of months after we met only in Paris. In fact, his father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi) proposed to his mother (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore) also in Paris when she was shooting a film 'An Evening in Paris'. And we were on a holiday in Paris as well and I was just like 'Yeah, of course'."

Revealing more about how their story began, Kareena said that the first proposal happened at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. Recalling about the incident she said, "I think it was at the bar and then I think I said no and then there was one more time, in the same trip, and then we were at the Notre Dame Church. I was just like let's not talk about it. Because I was into my career and I was like 'let me think about it' and obviously two days later I was like 'Yeah'."

Yes! Saif was head over heels for Kareena and the Jab We Met actress turned all red when she was asked if Saif actually got down on his knees to propose her? She said, "No, that's just the image that he has, but he's far from that."

The story behind Kareena tattoo on Saif’s arm

In 2009, just a year after the couple decided to date and get into a relationship, Saif decided to get a tattoo to mark his love for Kareena with her name inked on his forearm. Talking to a news channel back in 2009, Saif said, "We were in the car one afternoon in Bandra, talking about David Beckham. I don't know why I brought him up. And then the tattoo came up, and I said, ‘Maybe I should get one on my shoulder, would it look cool?' And (Kareena) said, ‘Why shoulder? Put it on your arm.' I thought, ‘Maybe a nice K?' and she said, ‘That's a bit ambiguous.'”

When Saif and Kareena became proud parents of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first baby, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, 2016. Reportedly, both Khan and Kapoor families were with Bebo, moments before she was wheeled in for delivery. Within hours of the big moment, pictures of Saif giving his wife a kiss at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai took over the internet and little Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi became a viral sensation.

Ever since the couple started dating, the two have been adored by their fans and now years after their wedding, the couple is still a loved duo in the industry.

