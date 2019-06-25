Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 5 Dance Numbers by the Actress

Karisma Kapoor has come a long way to establish herself as a successful heroine in Bollywood. After making her debut at the age of 17 in Prem Qaidi, Karisma went on to give several hits like Raja Hindustani, Hero No 1, Dil to Paagal Hai and more. A recipient of the National Award, Karisma won over critics with powerful performances in films like Fiza and Zubeidaa.

As the Bollywood diva is celebrating her 45th birthday, here’s a look at some of her best dance numbers, which can make anyone tap a feet:

The Dance of Envy: It’s impossible to forget Karisma’s dance steps from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In the dance performance on the instrumental song, Karisma can be seen competing with Madhuri Dixit in the Aerobics performance.

Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai: The Biwi No 1 song Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai had Karisma Kapoor romancing to Salman Khan. In the movie, Karisma played the character of Pooja who forgives her husband for infidelity and was determined to win him back from the other woman played by Sushmita Sen. This song sees Salman and Karisma romancing in a zoo/park.

Le Gayi Le Gayi: This Dil Toh Pagal Hai song has seen the best of Karisma Kapoor’s dances. Karisma’s stage performance in the song Le Gayi le Gayi has given some signature steps to the dancing fans. The movie had Karisma playing the character of Nisha, who is in one-sided love with Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Tan Tana Tan: Before Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu danced to the tunes of Tan Tana Tan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha had already won the hearts with their dance steps in the movie Judwaa.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai: This Hero No 1 song had Karisma romancing to one of his best co-actors Govinda. The song sees Karisma’s character Meena chasing a miffed Govinda on the European streets.