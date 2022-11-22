Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Freddy to Shezada, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Bollywood Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARTIK AARYAN: The journey to receive stardom wasn’t an easy one for actor Kartik Aaryan, but he became an overnight sensation after the release of Pyaar Ka Punchnama for delivering a lengthy and hilarious monologue on modern relationships and girl problems. Such was the power of his dialogue delivery that he became prevalent as a relatable star. Now, after spending a decade in the acting industry, he has successfully carved a niche for himself.

On Tuesday, November 22, the Bollywood star is celebrating his 32nd birthday. To mark the special occasion, here’s a quick look at some of his upcoming and latest movies.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to officially announce that the shooting of his upcoming musical romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha has hit the floors. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie bankrolled under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit the matinee house in the month of June next year. Shehzada

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shezada is a forthcoming action-drama flick starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is loosely based on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released back in 2020. Shehzada is gearing up for a theatrical release in the month of February next year. Freddy

Helmed by Shahshanka Ghosh, Freddy chronicles the life of a lonely and shy dentist who turns into a serial killer in the night. With unpredictable plot twists, the romantic thriller traces how the fine line between obsession and love gets broken when the dentist unleashes his menace. Actress Alaya F plays the female lead in the film that will begin to stream on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar from December 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 released comedy horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the plot of the film follows the life of Ruhaan Randhawa, who pretends to be a psychic. However, things take a drastic turn when he comes face to face with the malevolent spirit of Manjulika who wants to wreak havoc against the Thakur family. Dhamaka

Dhamala is an official Hindi remake of 2013 released Korean film The Terror Live starring Kartik Aaryan as a leading journalist, who is stripped down from the position of being a prime-time reporter. However, he finds a chance to redeem his career after receiving a threat from a terrorist who blew up a busy Mumbai bridge in broad daylight.

Read all the Latest Movies News here