Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Here's a Playlist of His 5 Hit Songs

Kartik Aaryan became one of the famous celebs after his four-minute monologue in his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama that struck the right chord with youngsters. Almost a decade down the line, the actress continues to be the heartthrob of Bollywood with his amazing performances.

Born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Kartik began his modelling career while he was still in college. He used to skip a few lectures to appear in auditions for films. Well, that certainly paid off! Known for his brilliant performances in romcoms, the actor has featured in some really good love songs and some greater dance numbers. As he turns 30, we bring you a playlist with some of Kartik’s top hit songs.

Bom Diggy Diggy (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Sung by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, this song is the perfect peppy party number from the Luv Ranjan directorial. The music is given by Zack Knight, who has also penned the lyrics along Jasmin Walia and Kumaar. We can see Kartik groove to this peppy number while accompaning his friend, played by Sunny Singh, on his bachelor’s trip.

Coca Cola (Luka Chhupi)

Another party number from the Kartik and Kriti Sanon-starrer, this song has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Young Desi. Just like most party numbers, the song has music from Tanishk Bagchi.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

This song is an ode to friendship, where Kartik expresses love for his friend, played by Sunny Singh, on his marriage. The emotional song, showing an indecisiveness of a friend to choose between future-wife and best friend, is crooned by Arijit Singh.

Ankhiyon se Goli mare (Pati Patni aur Woh)

The age-old song from the ‘90s was turned into remix by none other than Tanishk Bagchi and has been picturised on Kartik, where he plays the confused husband who is attracted to a younger colleague in his office. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

Haan Main Galat (Love Aaj Kal 2)

One of the most-awaited films of Kartik was with his rumoured love partner, Sara Ali Khan. Imtiaz Ali casted the two for Love Aaj Kal 2, and the song Haan Main Galat is on the music of And we Twist. Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh has given their voice to this song, penned down by Irshad Kamil.