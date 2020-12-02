Happy Birthday Kashmera Shah: When Actress Set the Internet on Fire with Her Sizzling Pics

Actress Kashmera Shah, who is known for being bold and outspoken, rings in her birthday on December 2. The actress is wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek and is mother to lovely twins. Kashmera has been a part of many Bollywood films including Yes Boss, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Vaastav, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hera Pheri, Jungle and Murder. She has been a famous name in Marathi industry as well.

The actress was also seen in many TV reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, and Bigg Boss season 1. Kashmera is quite active on social media and often take the internet by storm with her stunning pictures. On her birthday, we have picked some of the best pictures of her which left the netizens awestruck.

Kashmera on November 23 took to her Instagram to share a sizzling picture of herself from a photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen lying poolside in a grey shimmery high slit gown. She captioned the picture, “Two things determine you. One... Your patience when you have nothing and Two... Your attitude when you have everything.”

The actress left everyone awestruck with her Monday motivation picture as she posed in a pink outfit paired with a black blazer. She perfectly captioned it, “Don't be yourself. Be better. Here is your Monday Motivation.” Not only the netizens are crushing over it, but her husband Krushna also can’t take his eyes off her.

Kashmera seems to be unstoppable as she has been dropping some really alluring photos on her social media handle. The diva shared another breath-taking snap of her in which she can be seen donning a blue bikini teamed up with a multi-coloured jacket, smoky eyes and nude lips. What has grabbed the attention is her quirky caption, which reads, “Don't blame me for being Hot. Ask yourself why you can't take your eyes off me.”

Earlier, the diva stunned everyone with a throwback picture of her from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the picture, the actress rocks in an Indian outfit as she dressed in sea-blue lehenga. Along with the post, the actress also wrote that this is one of her rare pictures in an Indian outfit.

Kashmera was also seen dressed up in a white colour Indian outfit on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress seems to be doing Sandhya Arti as she mentioned in the caption.