Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: A Look at the Actress’ Five Upcoming Films as She Turns 38

Katrina Kaif has been entertaining the Indian cinema-goers since 2003 and on Friday, the actress turned 38. Born in Hong Kong, the British actress has gone on to become one of the leading Bollywood actors and she also turned entrepreneur in 2019 after launching her beauty brand Kay Beauty.

As she continues her acting profession, let us take a look at Katrina’s upcoming movies:

Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this cop-drama was slated to hit the theatres in March 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic led the makers to postpone the date, which is still not revealed. Katrina will be seen starring opposite Akshay Kumar in this movie.

Phone Bhoot

Katrina will be starring next to Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in this horror comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. The movie is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Tiger 3

The Third instalment of this espionage-drama franchise produced by the YashRaj banner will see Katrina reprising her role of former Pakistani spy Zoya next to Salman Khan, who plays the role of an Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore. The movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Merry Christmas

Katrina will be starring south star Vijay Sethupathi in this movie. Last month, the actress had started with readings of the script. The film is said to be 90-minutes-long and is expected to be shot in 30 days. The filming of the movie will begin after Katrina completes the third part of the Tiger franchise.

Untitled opposite Vijay Deverakonda

It is also reported that Katrina will be romancing Telugu actor Deverakonda in an upcoming Tollywood movie, that will be released in two languages across the country. Although not much information is available about the movie, it is quite sure that Katrina will be making her way to the South Indian cinema soon.

