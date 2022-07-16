Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATRINA KAIF: Katrina Kaif has been ruling millions of hearts since her Bollywood debut with the thriller film Boom. Katrina has carved her niche in the film industry and is now considered one of the highest-paid actors. She came to light after she gave an impeccable performance in Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer 2005 film Sarkar.

Slaying almost every genre, Katrina is very well known for her impactful performances in films like Namastey London, Welcome, Rajneeti, De Dana Dan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others. Apart from her blockbuster films, Kat also turned into an entrepreneur after launching her beauty brand Kay Beauty.

As the actress is celebrating her 39th birthday today, let’s take a quick sneak peek at her latest and upcoming film projects:

Sooryavanshi

Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s 2021 action blockbuster Sooryavanshi, wherein she played the character of Akshay Kumar’s wife Ria Sooryavanshi. The movie is a complete masala film featuring a star-studded cast like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, and Abhimanyu Singh among others. Phone Bhoot

Gurmeet Singh’s directorial marks Katrina’s first attempt in the horror comedy genre, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Backed by Excel Entertainment, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on October 7. Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is one of the most talked about films of the year, which is the third installment of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The Maneesh Sharma directorial features Katrina opposite Salman Khan, exhibiting some power-packed action stunts. The movie will hit the theatres next year on April 21. It also features Emraan Hashmi. Jee Le Zaraa

Marking Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair almost after a decade, Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most anticipated films, which will see Katrina sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. While the plot has been kept under wraps, fans are desperately awaiting the first glimpse of the project. Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas brings together Katrina and South star Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from them the movie also features Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak. The movie will be hitting the cinemas on December 23 this year.

