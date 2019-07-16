Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Sheila Ki Jawani to Chikni Chameli, 5 Songs the Actress Sizzled in

As she turns a year older, we bring to you a collection of upbeat songs that you must dance to on Katrina Kaif’s birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Sheila Ki Jawani to Chikni Chameli, 5 Songs the Actress Sizzled in
Image courtesy: Screengrabs taken from YouTube
As Katrina Kaif turns 36 years old today (July 16) we couldn't be more excited. Known for performing various roles in prominent movies, Bharat actress is appreciated worldwide for her spectacular performances. Besides being recognized for her roles, she is also widely loved for her dance numbers.

So as the actress turns a year older, we bring to you a collection of upbeat songs that you must dance to on Katrina Kaif’s birthday:

Kamli

This Dhoom 3 song released in 2013 is a visual treat for the viewers. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this song witnesses Katrina Kaif doing some mind-blowing moves.

Mashallah

This Ek Tha Tiger number features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzling chemistry. In this song, one can see Katrina doing amazing belly dance.

Chikni Chameli

When it comes to rustic dance moves, Katrina slays it like no other. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay- Atul, Chikni Chameli is still one of the most loved Bollywood numbers.

Sheila Ki Jawani

Even though the movie Tees Maar Khan doesn't have much to remember, this sensual dance number was surely a hit among the Indian audience. In this song Katrina could be seen dancing in between the silk sheets.

Zara Zara Touch Me

Well, who doesn't remember this hot number from the movie Race. Wrapped up in a blue-spangled dress, Katrina looks sexy as she makes her moves on Saif Ali Khan. This song was sung by Monali Thakur.

