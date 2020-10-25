Happy Birthday Katy Perry: Essential Playlist to Celebrate Singer's 36th Birthday

American Pop singer Katy Perry has turned 36 this year, which is already a significant one for her. The singer became a mother to a baby girl in August this year and also released her latest album Smile the same month.

Katy first made her breakthrough performance ten years ago with her album Teenage Dream. It was a unique pop album with some fresh beats and became the first album to land five songs at the top of the charts since Michael Jackson’s Bad.

Since then, Katy’s songs have remained a frequent Billboard Hot 100 visitor. She also announced her pregnancy through her angelic music video Never Worn White earlier this year. Katy and her partner, British actor Orlando Bloom became parents to Daisy Dove Bloom in August.

Here are some of the songs every Katy Perry fan has listened to:

California Gurls

This hit number from Katy’s 2010 album Teenage Dream was an instant hit among listeners. The song also featured rapper Snoop Dogg describing the groovy city of California and of course, the ladies of the west coast.

Firework

Just like its name, the song was a firework on the Billboard charts and has become an empowering anthem for an entire generation. In an interview to Billboard, Perry said the inspiration behind the song came from a 1950s novel by Jack Kerouac, On the Road. She had said that after she passes away, she wants to be put into a firework and shot across the sky over the Santa Barbara ocean as her last hurrah. "I want to be a firework, both living and dead.”

Chained to the Rhythm

After the United States elected Donald Trump as their President in 2016, Katy admitted that she became more conscious of political ideas and thus released the song Chained to the Rhythm, bringing in the era of “Purposeful Pop”. The song was a subtle dig at the politics and the society. Katy performed the song at Brit Awards 2017 which also featured two skeletons dressed in a similar clothing to that of President Donald Trump and Britain’s former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Daisies

Katy channelled her quarantine creativity this year with the music video Daisies as she celebrated her pregnancy. The singer was seen in a field of daisy flowers wearing a soothing white dress as she sent some positive vibes to her fans.

Roar

On of Katy Perry's boldest tracks, Roar celebrates the strength of a survivor. It was a single from her 2013 album Prism. Roar had a very interesting music video where she could be seen as a survivor of a plane crash in an island where she found her true strength through nature. It is also one of the singer's favourite songs to sing in concerts.