Happy Birthday Kavya, a.k.a Mithila Palkar: A Glance at Her Famous Works

Mithila Palkar is a name mostly associated with a curly-haired girl who was featured in the heartwarming and adorable web series titled Little Things in 2016. Her role as Kavya won the hearts of the audience as the story kept exploring the various aspects of relationships and romance. Mithila started off her career with a famous YouTube video called ‘Confusing things a girl say’.

From there onwards, she charted her own path to success and went on to star in many movies like Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut’s Katti Batti (2015) to feature in yet another web series Girl in the City (2016).

To mark the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of her famous and recent works:

Little Things (2016-2022)

The show premiered on Netflix in 2016 and centres around the nuances of a cohabiting couple- Kavya and Dhruv in their 20s- navigating their career, romance, and living in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The feel-good series came back with its fifth instalment in 2022. The series is created by Dhruv Sehgal and Abhinandan Sridhar. Little Things stars Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. Tribhanga (2021)

Renuka Shahane’s directorial debut Tribhanga is a story of a single self-made mother, whose mother slips into a coma, and now she is full of regrets and resentment as she ponders over her strained relationship with her mother. The movie stars Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. Girl In the City (2016-2018)

Headlined by Mithila Palkar, Girl in the City is about a 21-year-old Meera, who shifts to Mumbai from Dehradun with high aspirations to succeed in the fashion industry. She slowly adjusts and adapts to Mumbai life and the challenges and surprises it throws at her. The series is helmed by Samar Iqbal. Chopsticks (2019)

Sachin Yardi’s Chopsticks is a comedy-drama that features Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar and Vijay Raaz in key roles. It is about a gifted yet insecure woman who asks a con man to help get her stolen car back. It ends up being a transformative journey for her. Karwaan (2018)

Karwaan is a simple yet soul-touching movie. It is about a guy named Avinash and his friend Shaukat who decide to take a trip to Kochi to sort out a misunderstanding. But, in a twist of events, a teenager, named Tanya ends up joining the trip. The movie features Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar.

