Happy Birthday, Kay Kay Menon: Five All-time Best Movies of the Versatile Actor that are Must Watch

Critically-acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon turns a year older on October 2. The actor has been known to give powerful performances and his versatility is something critics vouch for. Without the doubt, he is one of the finest gems produced by Indian film industry. Be it any role, Menon knows how to fill it with a character. On the day of his birthday, let’s have a look at some of his best performances over the years.

The Stoneman Murders

The part-fiction, part-reality film sees Menon portraying the role of a suspended officer named Sanjay. He has been given the responsibility of investigating a murder. The neo-noir crime thriller directed by Manish Gupta also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Arbaaz Khan and Vikram Gokhale. Menon steals the show with his convincing performance and charm.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd

The light-hearted comedy drama film directed by Reema Kagti boasted of an ensemble cast composed of Abhay Deol, Dia Mirza, Raima Sen, Boman Irani, Shabana Azmi and others. But it was Menon’s act as Partho Sen that left many surprised. His dance performance on the song Sajanaji Vari Vari is a treat to watch.

Black Friday

Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book which talked about the 13 bomb blasts that shook Bombay — Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday brought to life the horrors of the doomed day. Menon played the role of the then police commissioner Rakesh Maria, who solved the case with his hard work and determination.

Sarkar

In director Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar, he played the role of Subhas Nagre’s (Amitabh Bachchan) elder son Vishnu who is thriving on his father’s name and is working as a film producer. The role catapulted him into stardom and his performance was praised by both his fans and critics. The film was a tribute to Mario Puzo’s The Godfather.

Haider

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider received both commercial gain and critical acclaim for its powerful performances and poignant storyline. Menon, Tabu and Shahid Kapoor put their best foot forward and breathed life into their characters. Menon as Khurram Meer, a man who is in love with his sister-in-law and ends up conspiring against his brother, is totally sinister and conniving — easily one of his best performances till date.

