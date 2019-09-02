Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves: 10 Inspirational Quotes by the John Wick Star

The internet heartthrob Keanu Reeves has made everyone his fan without putting in much effort. His kind and inspiration words have worked wonders in impressing people. The John Wick actor is celebrating his 55th birthday today. On September 2, 1964, the Canadian actor and musician was born in Beirut, Lebanon.

With some of the blockbusters to his name, such as Bill and Ted franchise, Point Break, Speed, John Wick franchise, The Devil’s Advocate and The Matrix, among others, the actor is well known for his kind actions, that has left people go crazy for him.

As he turns 56, here are some of the inspirational quotes from the actor that you will relate to:

-- “The truth is often terrifying, which I think is one of the motifs of Larry and Andrew’s cinema. The cost of knowledge is an important theme. In the second and third films, they explore the consequences of Neo’s choice to know the truth. It’s a beautiful, beautiful story.”

-- “It’s always wonderful to get to know women, with the mystery and the joy and the depth. If you can make a woman laugh, you’re seeing the most beautiful thing on God’s Earth.”

-- “Luxury is the opportunity to experience quality, be it a place, a person or an object.”

-- “So many people have that relationship. The companionship. The connection. To our – to other beings, our pets. I hate to call them pets. But you know, to other creatures that we share our lives with.”

-- “I believe in love at first sight. You want that connection, and then you want some problems.”

-- “Violence is sometimes a very practical solution but I don’t think it is the ultimate solution. Owning a gun is not OK for me. But I could argue both sides. Why shouldn’t people own them? I’m not fundamentally against citizens having access to a weapon but I think it has complications. It’s probably not the wisest idea. Obviously, it has consequences. Personally, I do not own a weapon.”

-- “Nothing ever truly dies. The universe wastes nothing, everything is simply transformed.”

-- “Tattoos are interesting, but at the same time they are also a mask – you are exhibiting your past life on your body.”

-- “Money doesn’t mean anything to me. I’ve made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy lie and not stress myself building my bank account. I give lots away and live simply, mostly out of a suitcase in hotels. We all know that good health is much more important.”

-- “Kissing someone is pretty intimate, actually very intimate, and your heart always kind of skips a beat before you do that.”

