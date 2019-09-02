Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves: 5 Times The Matrix Actor Proved He’s Too Good to be True
On Keanu Reeves birthday, here is a look at some of his most generous acts that make him one of the most loved actors around the world:
A Still from The Ellen Show
It’s Keanu Reeves birthday today and fans can’t stop gushing over the magic that the actor brings along with him. Born on September 2, 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon, the Canadian actor has won the internet many times with his kind gestures. Leaving a number of people spellbound, he doesn’t even care to know how popular he is. A man for the ordinary people, the 55-year-old actor never ceases to surprise his fans.
In March 2019, it was reported that Reeves was on a United flight that made an emergency landing in Bakersfield, California. He helped not just the fellow passengers, but also the logistics to get everyone to Los Angeles. The actor, along with game developer Amir Blum and other passengers, ended up taking a van to Los Angeles, enjoying some fun time together.
#keanureeves Meanwhile they got a van to transport them to LAX and Keanu provided educational info re Bakersfield thnx freebrianrea pic.twitter.com/L8mkNOrH8R— Lainey S. (@CircleK_Fans) March 24, 2019
His kindness is not a recent thing. Back in 1997, Reeves was spotted hanging out with a homeless man in Hollywood. The photos were clicked by some paparazzi. They shared drinks and snacks together. In fact, the actor stayed a while to listen to the man's stories and just enjoy the day. Also, this wasn't the only time when Keanu was spotted hanging out with homeless men.
Keanu Reeves doesn’t care about money and he has been pretty clear about it. In fact, the actor has taken pay cuts to give money to other people on movie set. After earning a huge amount for The Matrix in 1999, the actor gave a huge chunk of his earnings for the second two films, to the special effects guys and people behind the scenes whom he felt deserved it more.
Recently, in June 2019, when Keanu Reeves was told that he is totally ruling the internet, the John Wick actor seemed to be totally unaware of the fact. When at the red carpet for Toy Story 4, a reporter asked Keeves about what it was like to be “dubbed the internet’s newest boyfriend”, the actor had the most unexpected reply. Reeves asked, “I’ve been what?” When the reporter explained to him, he responded saying, “I didn’t know that… That’s wacky.”
Also, at E3 video game conference, 2019, when the actor introduced the Cyberpunk 2077 to be breathtaking, a person in the crowd said, “You’re breathtaking.” To this, the actor smiled and said, “You’re breathtaking. You all are breathtaking.”
