Watch: 5 Memorable Songs of Birthday Girl Kiara Advani

The stunning Kiara Advani turns 29 today on July 31. The actress has achieved a lot of success in a short span of time in her career. She has been a part of some amazing projects and has done great work. She has proved her talent with every single project that she has done.

With a following of 17.9 million on her Instagram handle, the actress has, is and continues to receive a lot of love from her fans. While the actress never fails to impress the audience, some of the songs that Kiara has been a part of are worth mentioning. Let’s have a look at a few of those amazing numbers.

Sauda Khara Khara

The peppy Punjabi number from the movie Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh was released in 2019. The song is a remix version of an old number sung by Sukhbir Randhawa. However, the new version is sung by Diljit and Dhvani Bhanushali and Sukhbir’s voice can be heard in some places as well. Kiara looked like a complete ‘Punjaban’ with a ‘Patiyala salwar suit’ and big earrings in the song.

Cheez Badi

The dance number is sung by Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan and is from the film Machine starring Kiara Advani and Mustafa Burmawala. The song was released in 2017 and Kiara looked breathtaking in the song first in a red dress then in a black dress dancing with her hero Mustafa. The song is a complete party number and can make anyone want to dance.

Burj Khalifa

Starring Kiara and Akshay Kumar, the song is from the film Laxmii released in 2020. The catchy number has been sung by Nikhita Gandhi Shashi- Dj Khushi. Kiara is looking absolutely stunning in the various costumes that she has worn for the song. The song is a perfect party number that everyone would love to play and dance on.

Jab Tak

Sung by Armaan Malik, the song is filmed on Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara. It was released in 2016 and is from the movie ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’. The song is one of the cutest romantic numbers and Kiara is looking very pretty in the girl next door look. With minimal make up and ordinary clothes the actress is looking as beautiful as always.

Mere Sohneya

The hit number is from the movie Kabir Singh starring Kiara and Shahid Kapoor released in 2019. It is a beautiful song that can be played at any wedding. The song is sung by Parampara Thakur and Sachet Tandon. Kiara is probably the cutest in the melodious number wearing a pink saree with some simple jewellery.

Kiara is probably the cutest in the melodious number wearing a pink saree with some simple jewellery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here