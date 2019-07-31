Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 5 Times Kabir Singh Actress Nailed the Instagram Game

Kiara Advani, who made her debut in Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand's Fugly, turns 27 today, July 31. Much appreciated for her recent role in Kabir Singh, Kiara is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. Besides Kabir Singh, she also has MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Netflix series Lust Stories to her name. Kiara is also active on social media and keeps sharing inside glimpses into her acting life.

As Kiara celebrates her 27th birthday, we're looking at her five best Instagram looks:

Indian Beauty:

In this picture Kiara Advani looks elegant as she poses in a Manish Malhotra Lehenga. Keeping her look classic, Kiara opted for minimal make-up and sleek low bun. She further complimented the outfit with heavy jewellery.

All dolled up:

For the opening show of Indian Couture Week, Kiara was dressed in a red outfit by Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit was completed with a heavy necklace. Meanwhile, her makeup was kept minimal as she walked the ramp. She was styled by Mohit Rai.

Revealing her 'Guilty' look:

Taking to Instagram, Kiara released her look for Guilty, a Netflix original filmed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Karan Johar. In this Instagram photo, Kiara could be seen sporting a hipster look with grey hair and black beanie. Along with that, she is dressed in a black tank top, black jeans and black lace boots.

Kabir Singh Promotions:

Dressed in a flowy lavender top and white skirt, Kiara looks gorgeous as she gets ready for Kabir Singh promotions. She teams up her girly outfit with pink and white heels and sleek straight hair. Her makeup is kept natural by celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta.

Aesthetic vibe:

In this picture, Kiara could be seen wearing a red animal print co-ord set. Apparently the back drop also matches with the colour of her outfit, which makes the overall photograph more trippy.

Follow @News18Movies for more