Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 5 Times Kabir Singh Actress Nailed the Instagram Game

Heavily praised for her recent role in 'Kabir Singh', Kiara Advani is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 5 Times Kabir Singh Actress Nailed the Instagram Game
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Kiara Advani, who made her debut in Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand's Fugly, turns 27 today, July 31. Much appreciated for her recent role in Kabir Singh, Kiara is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. Besides Kabir Singh, she also has MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Netflix series Lust Stories to her name. Kiara is also active on social media and keeps sharing inside glimpses into her acting life.

As Kiara celebrates her 27th birthday, we're looking at her five best Instagram looks:

Indian Beauty:

In this picture Kiara Advani looks elegant as she poses in a Manish Malhotra Lehenga. Keeping her look classic, Kiara opted for minimal make-up and sleek low bun. She further complimented the outfit with heavy jewellery.

All dolled up:

For the opening show of Indian Couture Week, Kiara was dressed in a red outfit by Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit was completed with a heavy necklace. Meanwhile, her makeup was kept minimal as she walked the ramp. She was styled by Mohit Rai.

Revealing her 'Guilty' look:

Taking to Instagram, Kiara released her look for Guilty, a Netflix original filmed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Karan Johar. In this Instagram photo, Kiara could be seen sporting a hipster look with grey hair and black beanie. Along with that, she is dressed in a black tank top, black jeans and black lace boots.

Kabir Singh Promotions:

Dressed in a flowy lavender top and white skirt, Kiara looks gorgeous as she gets ready for Kabir Singh promotions. She teams up her girly outfit with pink and white heels and sleek straight hair. Her makeup is kept natural by celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta.

Aesthetic vibe:

View this post on Instagram

फैशन

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

In this picture, Kiara could be seen wearing a red animal print co-ord set. Apparently the back drop also matches with the colour of her outfit, which makes the overall photograph more trippy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram