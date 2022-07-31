Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Did You Know Salman Khan Asked Actress to Change Her Real Name?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIARA ADVANI: Kiara Advani has proved her mettle over the years in Bollywood with her hard work. She has established herself as one of the top actresses after her stellar performances in Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah, and the recent JugJugg Jeeyo. Apart from her acting, it’s her impeccable fashion statements that sets her apart. She loves to style herself and put her looks together for various occasions. Even though fans know her professional life well enough, there are some lesser-known facts about her that you might not be aware of.

On the occasion of her birthday, check out some lesser-known facts about the actor here:

She changed her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani before her debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, it was Salman Khan who had asked her to pick a screen name as her name would clash with Alia Bhatt. In an interview, she revealed that the name Kiara was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s name in Anjaana Anjaani. The Bollywood star holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media. Prior to acting, Kiara’s mother wanted her to obtain a degree before stepping into Bollywood. Kiara Advani is related to veteran actors Saeed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar. Kiara is the step-great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar and the grand niece of Saeed Jaffrey. Bharti Ganguly, Kiara’s mother’s stepmother, was the daughter of Ashok Kumar and Kiara’s mother was the daughter of Saeed’s brother, Hamid and his first wife who was a British citizen. Kiara and her parents do not belong to the film industry. But Kiara’s mother Genevieve and Salman Khan grew up together and are reportedly good friends. Kiara’s aunt, Shaheen Jaffrey was reportedly Salman Khan’s former girlfriend. Before she made her debut in Bollywood, Kiara took up teaching in Mumbai’s Early Birds play school. When she was just eight months old, Kiara and her mother appeared in a commercial for baby cream. Only her close ones are aware that Kiara is an amazing singer which adds to her versatility.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here