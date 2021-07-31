Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani: MS Dhoni – The untold Story to Kabir Singh, A Look at her Best Performances

Actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Fugly and followed it with the success of MS Dhoni – The untold Story in 2016. However, her career graph witnessed a sharp rise after the success of Lust Stories and films like Kabir Singh. She suddenly became one of the most sought-after actresses from the current lot and big banners wanted to work with her.

In a career spanning just over 7 years, the actress has enjoyed her fair share of box office success and critical acclaim for her performances. As the actress celebrated her 29th birthday today (July 31, 2021) We take a look at some of the most important films of her career

Fugly

Kiara marked her arrival in Bollywood with the 2014 release Fugly. The film produced by Akshay Kumar featured many fresh faces in the start cast but managed to impress both the audience and the critics. The film became a surprise success and people were left impressed with the performance of debutant Kiara.

M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story

After a promising debut with Fugly, Kiara was next seen in Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story. The film was a biopic of former Indian cricket team captain and it was enough to create a buzz before the release. Kiara essayed the character of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and managed to make her own space in the film which was largely dominated by Sushant Singh Rajput’s portrayal of Dhoni.

Lust Stories

Kiara marked her OTT debut with Netflix’s 2018 release Lust Stories. In an anthology of 4 short films, Kiara played the lead opposite Vicky Kaushal in the story directed by Karan Johar. She played the character of a newly married woman, Megha who was looking to spice up things in her personal life after her husband failed to understand her needs.

Kabir Singh

A remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh became one of the biggest commercial hits of 2019. While the film was heavily criticized for glamourizing the abusive behaviour of Shahid Kapoor’s character, the audience loved the onscreen chemistry between Shahid and Kiara.

Good Newwz

In a film that featured an illustrious star cast that included Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara made her own mark with comic timing and performance. The film was declared a huge box office success and the film went on to feature in the list of highest grosser of 2019

