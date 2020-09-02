Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeep: Shiva Rajkumar Unveils Common Display Picture for Virtual Celebrations

It's Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep's birthday today and Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar unveiled the common display picture ahead of the celebrations. Shiva Rajkumar shared the common DP on Twitter and said, "Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best."

Sudeep had unveiled the common DP for Shiva Rajkumar's birthday earlier and this was the latter's way to return the lovely gesture, reported The News Minute. Sudeep had requested that the common DP be unveiled to coincide with his mother's birthday on August 30, and Rajkumar had obliged.

Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best pic.twitter.com/x1LonqME3f — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) August 30, 2020

Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep were co-stars in the 2018 release The Villain, which turned out to be a big hit. Directed by Prem, The Villain had Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep sharing the screen space for the first time. The film had a grand opening and marked Amy Jackson's debut in the Kannada film industry.

Every year, Kiccha Sudeep fans assemble outside his house to catch his glimpse and wish him on his birthday. However, this year, Sudeep has requested his fans to not indulge in his activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has requested everyone to stay safe and extend a helping hand to the people in need.

Sudeep took to his social media pages and posted a long note:

"A small request to all you, friends...

Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you friends coming in such large numbers to just wish me.

Since the present situation doesn't permit nor support, I regret to say there won't be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means, going back 10 steps and inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. COVID still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering.

Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. I'm sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now, I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won't be any celebration nor any event."

A humble request to all you frnzz.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XZXPf1mvx6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 31, 2020

Sudeep is busy with the film Phantom. While the shooting of Phantom is on, fans are waiting excitedly for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March but its release is postponed due to the pandemic.