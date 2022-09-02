Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeepa: Ranga to Eega, Top 5 Kannada and Telugu Movies of the Actor

Known for the variety of characters he taps into and with what ease, Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kiccha Sudeepa, is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. Setting benchmarks with every role he plays, Sudeep, time and again, has mesmerised his fans and followers immensely. As the actor turns 49, here are some of his best works on the big screen:

Ranga

A romantic entertainer produced by N. Kumar; the movie starred Sudeep in the lead role, opposite Divya Spandana, popularly known by her stage name, Ramya. Sharing the screen in supporting roles were Daisy Bopanna, Raghu, Umashree, and Bank Janardhan. The movie was written and directed by Yograj Bhat. The movie was released in 2004. Huccha

Another romantic entertainer but with a substantial tinge of action in the screenplay, Huccha was directed by Om Prakash Rao. Sudeep played the role of a violent youngster who falls in love with an innocent brahmin girl. The movie was a remake of the Tamil superhit, Sethu, which also became the inspiration for Salman Khan starrer, Tere Naam. Eega

The plot revolved around a villainous character who, in the entire movie, has a bone to pick, with a house fly. The movie was directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the creator of the famous Baahubali saga. Kempe Gowda

An honest police officer and his battle against all malevolence in society. With a plot such as this, the movie is bound to make big bucks, and so it did. Kempe Gowda starred Sudeep and Ragini Diwedi in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Sudeep as well. Kempe Gowda was an adaptation of a Tamil hit, Singham, which also saw a Bollywood remake, starring Ajay Devgn. Hebbuli

An action-filled entertainer, Hebbulli, starring Sudeep and Amala Paul in the lead role, showed a story of a military man and his fight against the corrupt system. Sudeep paired up with director S Krishna for the movie.

