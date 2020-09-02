Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeep: 5 Best Villainous Roles of the Actor

One of the famous on-screen villains of our times, Kiccha Sudeep celebrates his birthday on September 2. Apart from being an actor, he fits into other roles as well as a director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer. Sudeep has marked his presence in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Tamil language films.

The actor is also the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada since 2013. Some of his famous works include Sparsha, Kiccha, My Autograph, Mussanjemaatu, Just Maath Maathalli, Kempe Gowda Dabangg 3.

As the actor turns 47 on Wednesday, here are some of the movies where he acted as a villain:

Vaalee

The actor played a dual role in the 2001 Kannada romantic thriller. The movie, directed by S Mahendar, features Sudeep in the role of twin brothers, Shiva and Deva. While Shiva is the protagonist and the well-behaved brother, Deva is the antagonist and acts as a possessive person. He also goes to the heights of hurting his brother to woo his love.

The Villain

Sudeep plays the role of international don Ravana His brother Ramu comes in the scene to unite his don brother to his mother, thus fulfilling the mother’s wish. The 2018 movie was directed by Prem.

Kotigobba 2

The 2016 movie, directed by K S Ravikumar, is another film where Sudeep plays a double role as Sathya and Shiva. Among the two, Shiva is the bad guy and a burglar who loots the huge unaccounted money stocked by filthy rich businessmen.

Puli

In the 2015 Tamil fantasy, Sudeep was seen in the character of Thalapathy Jalatharangan, the Commander-in-Chief of Vedhalapuram. He tries to dethrone and kill Yavanarani, the queen of Vedhalapuram.

Dabangg 3

The Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 popularized Sudeep as a villain in Hindi cinema as well. He played the role of Bali, the antagonist, who is a violent and ruthless goon.