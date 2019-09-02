Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeep: 5 Must-Watch Films of the Dabangg 3 Villain

Actor, producer and screenwriter Sudeep Sanjeev, better known as Kichcha Sudeep, celebrates his birthday on September 2. While the actor primarily works in Kannada cinema, he has also appeared in a handful of Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films.

The actor, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada for three consecutive years for his films Huchcha, Nandhi and Swathi Muthu, is also the host of the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. On his 46th birthday, here's looking at five films of him one must watch.

Huchcha (2001): The Om Prakash Rao directorial starring Sudeep and Rekha Vedavyas was about a rowdy college boy who falls in love with a shy and demure girl. The film trails their journey as he kidnaps her and makes her fall in love with him. However, on being attacked by goons, he loses his memory and all memory of the girl. While he does get back his memory and escapes to meet her, the girl, thinking all is lost, commits suicide. Kiccha lets mental institution wardens take him back, having lost everything he cared about.

Swathi Muthu (2003): The Kannada film directed by D. Rajendra Babu starred Sudeep and Meena in the lead roles. Sudeep plays an autistic person, who lives in a village with his grandmother. In an attempt to do good to a destitute widow Lalitha, he marries her against social norms. Since the villagers are enraged, Lalitha wants to save her new husband's life and so moves with him and her son to a city in search of better prospects. The film traces the life of the hero as age catches up with him and how his life's journey pans out.

Rakta Charitra (2010): The biographical political action thriller film based on the life of Paritala Ravindra was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starred Vivek Oberoi as Pratap Ravi in the lead role, while Sudeep, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhimanyu Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sushant Singh, Radhika Apte and Priyamani were in supporting roles. Sudeep played DCP Dasari Mohan Prasad in the film.

Phoonk (2008): The horror film directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Praveen Nischol starring Sudeep was based on superstition and black magic. The film follows a civil engineer and atheist Rajib (played by Sudeep) who finds himself and his family being tormented by evil forces after he fires two of his colleagues when they cheat him in a business venture.

Veera Madakari (2009): The action film saw Sudeep in a double role alongside Ragini Dwivedi in the lead roles. The story revolves around Muttati Sathyaraju (Sudeep), a small-time conman, who is in love with Neeraja (Ragini Dwivedi). Meanwhile, Madakari (also played by Sudeep), an honest police officer is murdered by the villains. After Madakari's death, Sathyaraju takes on Madakari's identity and takes revenge on the villains.

