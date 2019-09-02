Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeep: Take a Look at Kannada Star’s Best Instagram Pics

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, who is set to star as a villain in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. In Kannada film industry, Sudeep is one of the biggest stars, but the actor said he never let the fame get to his head and treats it like a motivation to work harder.

As Sudeep celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look at the actor’s 5 best Instagram posts:

When Sultan Met Phailwaan

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan is working with Sudeep in the third sequel of Dabangg, which is yet to release. In the film, the two are pitted against each other but in this photo, you can see how close a bond do the two actors share.

Priceless Moment

The actor shared this picture with Amitabh Bachchan as a throwback to the time when he worked with him in Ram Gopal Verma’s Rann in 2010.

3) Selfie with Bhai

Showring praises on his co-actor, Sudeep couldn't stop admiring Salman. "Always knew this superstar. Dabangg introduced me to the human side of SK," he wrote alongside the picture.

Fitness comes First

Sudeep is a health and fitness enthusiast and in one of his Instagram posts, he can be seen in this proudly flaunts his muscles. He captioned the picture saying “Do it for yourself” to inspire his fans and followers

An inspiration for all

In this inspirational picture, the actor urges his fans and followers to never give up on their dreams!

On the work front, the actor is waiting for the release of his film Pailwaan on September 12th. The film also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Here’s wishing the Kannada superstar a very happy birthday!

